Early votes in the US account for over 50% of votes that were cast in the entire 2016 presidential election

- As of October 27, at least 69.4 million ballots have been cast in the 2020 election, according to Michael McDonald at the US Elections Project.
- This figure would represent over half of all votes (50.8%) that were cast in the 2016 presidential election.
- Texas currently leads the way with 7,803,590 early ballots cast, the highest total of any individual state in the country.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Early voting in the US presidential election has been robust since it began a few weeks ago, but it just passed a critical milestone.
As of October 27, at least 69.4 million ballots have been cast in the 2020 election, according to Michael McDonald, a University of Florida political science professor who runs the US Elections Project.
This figure would represent over half of all votes (50.8%) that were cast in the entire 2016 presidential election between then-GOP nominee Donald Trump and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. That year, 136,669,276 votes were cast in total, according to the Federal Elections Commission.
AK, MA, NH, and WV #earlyvote updates posted. Nationally, at least 69.4 million people have voted in the 2020 general election https://t.co/s8K2xFDeSA
— Michael McDonald (@ElectProject) October 27, 2020
Combined with Election Day votes, the rising number of early votes could represent a historic turnout total once all the ballots are counting, rivaling the turnout of the 1908 US presidential election, which hit 65% of the eligible US population.
Here are the three states with the highest early voting totals so far, based on data from the US Elections Project:
- Texas leads the way with 7,803,590 ballots cast, the highest total of any individual state in the country.
- California has the second-highest total in the country, with 7,402,302 ballots cast.
- Florida has the third-highest level in the country, with 6,427,773 ballots cast.
Texas has voted for the Republican presidential nominee since 1980, but this year multiple polls have showed a close race between Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and Trump.
The state has long had low voter turnout levels in its elections, but a mix of changing demographics and infrequent or first-time voters showing up to the polls in 2020 has changed the calculus of predicting the winner of the Lone Star State, according to the Guardian.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.