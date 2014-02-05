Check Out This Early Video Of Mark Zuckerberg Wearing A Red Hoodie Instead Of A Grey One

Happy tenth anniversary Facebook!

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has come a long way since the early days of hacking away in his Harvard dorm room on a product called TheFacebook.

When you see Zuckerberg give talks today, he’s usually donning a grey shirt or a grey hoodie. But Zuckerberg wasn’t always a grey hoodie-wearing king of guy. Back in the day, Zuckerberg used to rock a red one.

We dug up some old talks from October 2005, in which Zuckerberg talks about what it was like to leave Harvard to pursue a startup. Zuckerberg dropped out of Harvard during his sophomore year in 2004.

Check it out below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.