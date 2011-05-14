Early UFC 131 Odds favour Junior Dos Santos

The ink hasn’t even dried on the contract and the MMA oddsmakers have already released odds on the UFC 131 main-event. Junior Dos Santos has opened as a big favourite against Shane Carwin, much larger than he was against Brock Lesnar.

Junior Dos Santos opened as a -260 favourite against the former UFC interim heavyweight champion. The MMA odds have come down slightly in Carwin’s favour. JDS has dipped over the last 24 hours quite a bit and the odds have evened out. Bodog.com currently has JDS with -185 odds, a big difference in just 24 hours. JDS is -190 on BetUs.com.

Shane Carwin is a pretty good bet if you believe in the big man. Carwin opened up at a +200 underdog in the first few hours after the fight announcement. Bodog.com and Bet US currently have Carwin at +155. I have seen Carwin at +180-+200 in some places so if you want to bet Carwin, now is the time to place your bets. My hunch is that the odds will level out at about +175-180 by fight time on most sportsbooks.

