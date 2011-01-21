Joe Lieberman Dismisses Arianna: "I Don't Think You've Read It, SWEETHEART"

Photo: MSNBC.com

On today’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Arianna Huffington and outgoing Connecticut senator Joe Lieberman got into a little tiff regarding proof of weapons of mass destruction during the Iraq war.When asked about the war, Lieberman asserts that he would do the whole thing exactly the same, partially because “the evidence is very clear that [Saddam Hussein] was developing weapons of mass destruction.”



Unable to contain herself Huffington soon retorts: “It was stunning to hear you say that…given that even President Bush himself has now accepted that there had been no evidence.”

Lieberman then explains that he’s getting his information from the Duelfer Report (and goes so far as to spell the name).

“[Duelfer] found, and proved I think,” Lieberman says, “Saddam had every intention, and particularly to develop nuclear weapons, was developing chemical and biological weapons.”

“Well, based on this completely unfounded assumption, I sincerely hope for the sake of the country that you do not become Secretary of defence,” was Huffington’s reply

Lieberman argues, and as the show’s music begins to play them offstage, she insists: “There is nothing in the report that proves anything that you have said.”

“I don’t think you’ve read it, sweetheart,” (emphasis mine) was Lieberman smarmy last word.

Thanks SWEETHEART.

The remark didn’t escape the table’s attention, after returning from the Scarborough spent a full two minutes parsing it: What is this, a Jimmy Cagney movie! Video below.



