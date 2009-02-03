Early Super Bowl Ratings Down From Last Year

Hilary Lewis

We’re still waiting for more official Super Bowl ratings from the Nielsen folks, but early reports show that the most watched half-hour of the game pulled in 96.5 million viewers. Not too shabby, but still less than the game attracted last year.

TV by the Numbers has the full half-hour breakdown for the game, which we’ve pasted below. The numbers in the far column are the actual viewers in millions. (Note: these numbers are approximate and subject to substantial revision.)

Hour

Show

A18-49

A18-34

  

Rtg

Shr

Rtg

Shr P2+

 7:00P 

(CARDS&STLRS)

 

35.3

73

32.5

73

 96,536 

 7:30P 

(CARDS&STLRS)

 

34.3

70

31.5

70

 93,454 

 8:00P 

(CARDS&STLRS)

 

31.7

63

28.9

63

 85,964 

 8:30P 

(CARDS&STLRS)

 

33.7

65

31.5

65

 89,741 

 9:00P 

(CARDS&STLRS)

 

32.3

62

30.4

62

 84,959 

 9:30P 

(CARDS&STLRS)

 

32.5

62

30.4

62

 84,271 

10:00P 

(CARD&STLR)/PST GM

 

26.6

55

25.2

56

 66,441 

10:30P 

PST GM/OFFICE 2/1

 

13.3

33

14.4

37

 29,689 

Was it the lackluster match-up? The fact that NBC decided it would put all of the commercials online right after they aired?

