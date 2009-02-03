Early Super Bowl Ratings Down From Last Year

We’re still waiting for more official Super Bowl ratings from the Nielsen folks, but early reports show that the most watched half-hour of the game pulled in 96.5 million viewers. Not too shabby, but still less than the game attracted last year.



TV by the Numbers has the full half-hour breakdown for the game, which we’ve pasted below. The numbers in the far column are the actual viewers in millions. (Note: these numbers are approximate and subject to substantial revision.)

Hour

Show

A18-49

A18-34

Rtg

Shr

Rtg

Shr P2+

7:00P

(CARDS&STLRS)

35.3

73

32.5

73

96,536

7:30P

(CARDS&STLRS)

34.3

70

31.5

70

93,454

8:00P

(CARDS&STLRS)

31.7

63

28.9

63

85,964

8:30P

(CARDS&STLRS)

33.7

65

31.5

65

89,741

9:00P

(CARDS&STLRS)

32.3

62

30.4

62

84,959

9:30P

(CARDS&STLRS)

32.5

62

30.4

62

84,271

10:00P

(CARD&STLR)/PST GM

26.6

55

25.2

56

66,441

10:30P

PST GM/OFFICE 2/1

13.3

33

14.4

37

29,689

Was it the lackluster match-up? The fact that NBC decided it would put all of the commercials online right after they aired?

