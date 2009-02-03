Early Super Bowl Ratings Down From Last Year

We’re still waiting for more official Super Bowl ratings from the Nielsen folks, but early reports show that the most watched half-hour of the game pulled in 96.5 million viewers. Not too shabby, but still less than the game attracted last year.
TV by the Numbers has the full half-hour breakdown for the game, which we’ve pasted below. The numbers in the far column are the actual viewers in millions. (Note: these numbers are approximate and subject to substantial revision.)
Hour
Show
A18-49
A18-34
Rtg
Shr
Rtg
Shr P2+
7:00P
(CARDS&STLRS)
35.3
73
32.5
73
96,536
7:30P
(CARDS&STLRS)
34.3
70
31.5
70
93,454
8:00P
(CARDS&STLRS)
31.7
63
28.9
63
85,964
8:30P
(CARDS&STLRS)
33.7
65
31.5
65
89,741
9:00P
(CARDS&STLRS)
32.3
62
30.4
62
84,959
9:30P
(CARDS&STLRS)
32.5
62
30.4
62
84,271
10:00P
(CARD&STLR)/PST GM
26.6
55
25.2
56
66,441
10:30P
PST GM/OFFICE 2/1
13.3
33
14.4
37
29,689
Was it the lackluster match-up? The fact that NBC decided it would put all of the commercials online right after they aired?
See Also: Super Bowl Movie Ads: A Waste Of Money?
NBC Finally Sells Out Super Bowl, Crows About Record-Breaking Revenues
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.