A day in the life of an NYC resident who retired as a self-made millionaire at 30 and is riding out the pandemic upstate

Grant Sabatier Early retiree Grant Sabatier has been riding out the pandemic in upstate New York.

Grant Sabatier retired at age 30 with a self-made $US1.25 million net worth.

Sabatier typically resides in Brooklyn with his wife, but they have been riding out the pandemic in upstate New York.

Last year, Sabatier’s days were filled with events and travel. This year, they’re filled with hikes and a lot of time on the porch.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

When Grant Sabatier’s wife asked him in December what he hoped for in 2020, his immediate response was “rest.”

The 34-year-old retired at age 30 with a net worth of $US1.25 million. In 2019, his days were filled running his blog Millennial Money and promoting his book “Financial Freedom.” He told Business Insider that by the end of the year, he was burnt out. Thanks to quarantine, he’s finally able to get his rest.

Sabatier and his wife, who live in Brooklyn, have been riding out the pandemic in an Airbnb barn in upstate New York. “It feels like I’ve been here for years,” he said. “Time moves fast and slow at the same time.”

He spends a good chunk of his days on his screened-in porch, where he said he’s been “watching the seasons change and the world suffer.”

Sabatier said that since achieving financial independence, he’s largely been able to do what he wants. Now, he said, “So much yet so little about my day-to-day life has changed.”

Here’s what a typical day in quarantine looks like for Sabatier.

Grant Sabatier, 34, retired at age 30 with a net worth of $US1.25 million that took him five years to build while working in digital marketing. He resides in NYC.

Grant Sabatier

Sabatier runs the finance blog Millennial Money. He’s also the author of a book, “Financial Freedom,” which was published in 2019.

Sabatier lives in NYC with his wife – a contrast from the many early retirees who typically live in cities with lower costs of living.

In late February, he and his wife took a week-long vacation in upstate New York. As the coronavirus spread, they decided to stay there and booked an Airbnb barn indefinitely.

Grant Sabatier

“Because my wife is immunocompromised, we didn’t want to take any chances,” he said. They rented the Airbnb for a month before asking the owner to extend it indefinitely.

Sabatier said that 2019 was one of the busiest years of his life, involving a three-month 13,000-mile book tour across the US and Canada, holding over 80 events, and meeting thousands of readers. He also travelled almost weekly.

Grant Sabatier Sabatier (far right) at the NYC premiere of the documentary ‘Playing with FIRE’ in 2019.

“By December, I was burnt out,” he said. “It’s hard for me to slow down – it’s just how I’m wired, so not being able to go many places has helped me. The silver lining of the pandemic for me is that it’s the first time I’ve really rested in a long time.”

But the pandemic has finally helped him rest. “I sleep better and deeper here,” he said. He wakes up at 7:30 a.m. to begin a slow morning.

Grant Sabatier

“Less noise, light, and living closer to the land has reset my clock,” Sabatier said. “It had been so long since I’ve truly rested.”

He makes coffee and lets his dog outside before meandering to the screened-in porch, where he scrolls through the news on his phone or picks up the book he fell asleep reading the night before.

“There were many days early in the pandemic where I simply gave myself permission to do nothing,” he said. “But now I’ve settled into a […] work schedule or ‘new normal.'”

At 8:30 a.m., Sabatier makes breakfast — typically yogurt or two eggs over easy with a piece of toast. “One thing I’ve missed is going out for breakfast with friends,” he said.

Grant Sabatier

Today, he had a yogurt with some honey on the porch while listening to catbird calls.

“I’ve become a birder,” he said. “There’s a bald eagle nest across the street which has been incredible to watch. Lot of robins, hawks, bluebirds, and others.”

Sabatier doesn’t have social media on his phone, and sits down on his computer to check in with the world sometime between 9:00 and 9:30 am from his screened-in porch.

Grant Sabatier Views from Sabatier’s screened-in porch.

He also tries to schedule calls or interviews during the morning. Today, he has a few calls with members of his Millennial Money team.

He said not much has changed for his seven staffers, who have worked remotely for the past year. “With so many Americans stressed about money during this time, we started looking for more ways to save money and passive income ideas,” Sabatier said of their blog content strategy. “Financial freedom should be available to everyone.”

He said he also spends at least an hour a day responding to reader emails and questions.

At noon, Sabatier stops working to make a simple lunch of either leftovers from dinner the night before or a salad with a sandwich.

Grant Sabatier

Today, he has a veggie burger with a salad.

If his wife stops working to join him, they chat and eat lunch outside. If it’s just him, he plans out his afternoon.

Sabatier begins his writing time an hour later. He’s currently working on his second book, which he writes on his iPad with a keyboard.

Grant Sabatier

“Some days I write longer than others, but today I spent about three hours free writing on why we tend to hold on so tightly to who we think we are,” he said.

His first book focused on money, he said, but this book is about life. He said that while this book is easier to write because he already has one book under his belt, the personal nature of the topic makes it harder.

“I turn the internet off and just go,” he added. “Writing makes me feel alive.”

By 4 p.m., he grows tired of writing and finds his way to his meditation cushion. “I just sit, take a few breaths, let my mind wander, and don’t hold onto any thought too tightly,” he said.

Grant Sabatier

Sabatier has been meditating for a few years, which he said gets easier over time. He doesn’t set a timer or listen to music if he’s alone.

“When you meditate expecting nothing, it creates space for things to show up,” he said. “I’m just open to whatever comes. My practice has grown deeper. Freedom is freedom of mind.”

Some days, Sabatier meditates with his childhood friend Brice over Zoom. They went on a silent meditation retreat together in January. “When I opened my eyes after our 30-minute session, he’d changed his Zoom background,” he said. “This made me laugh.”

After he’s done meditating, Sabatier reads or checks his email. He’s currently reading “In Love With The World” by Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche.

Amazon

The book is about a monk’s four-year journey on the road after leaving his monastery. “It’s one of the most beautiful books I’ve ever read and I’m trying to savour every word,” he said.

At 6 p.m., he and his wife stop in Woodstock on the way to their hike. While there, they pick up dinner ingredients and drive through Woodstock Cemetery to pay respects to Levon Helm from The Band.

Grant Sabatier

Sabatier called Helm “one of the best musicians and singers of all time.”

“I’ve stopped by his grave a few times during the quarantine since it’s in town,” he said. “Just to say hello. I never got to see him play in person, but his music has deeply touched me.”

Half an hour later, they’re hiking on their favourite trail nearby. It’s something they do three or four days a week.

Grant Sabatier

While many of the nearby trails were closed for a few months, Sabatier said, all of them are now open. “The light is so beautiful this time of day – explosive and quiet,” he said. “We rarely see other people on the trails.”

Afterwards, they stop for sorbet or ice cream. On the menu today is a local lemon sorbet with pieces of lemon peel. “The taste of summer,” Sabatier said.

Grant Sabatier

“There’s nothing wrong with eating dessert before dinner,” he added.

They tend to eat a late dinner, around 7:45 p.m. Tonight, they make a salad and a simple mushroom pasta with local mushrooms they picked up at a roadside stand.

Grant Sabatier

Sabatier said they cook four or five nights a week and do take-out the other nights. “I want to support the local restaurants here as much as we can,” he explained.

After dinner, they take a walk up a nearby hill or a drive up one of the mountains to watch the sunset. “The light is so beautiful in the Hudson River Valley,” he said.

Grant Sabatier

“There’s a reason there’s an entire school of painting built around this light,” Sabatier told Business Insider. “Tonight, the sunset didn’t disappoint.”

By 9 p.m., they’re back at the barn where they play a board game, read, keep working, or watch a movie. Tonight, they watch the 1980 gangster movie “Gloria.”

Grant Sabatier

Sabatier said they have become huge fans of the Criterion Collection app on Roku for its low $US10 a month fee and good curation of classics. “Right now, we’re deep into late ’70s and early ’80s films,” he said. “I’ve learned so much about film these past few months because of it.”

Sometimes they watch two movies in a row if they start early enough, he added. That’s not the case tonight, though.

Sabatier is in bed by 11:00 or 11:30 p.m. most nights. “I’m grateful to be able to spend my time doing what I love,” he said. “I know this is a privilege and I don’t take it for granted.”

Grant Sabatier

Even though it’s not normally recommended, Sabatier said, he looks at his phone and checks his email before bed. He typically responds to a few emails and gets a sense of his work for the next day.

He’ll read for a few minutes, but said it’s not usually long before he falls asleep.

“My hope is that this pandemic is a moment of collective awakening where we recognise that many don’t have access to the same freedoms,” he said. “Everyone deserves an opportunity to live a life they love.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.