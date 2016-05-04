Early results are in from Indiana, and they look great for Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton

Early results from the Indiana primaries showed Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton with big leads in the Hoosier State.

Trump, the GOP frontrunner, led Cruz by roughly 20 points, according to The New York Times, with about 1% of precincts reporting.

The early results also showed that Clinton, the former secretary of state, led Sanders, a Vermont senator, by nearly 10 points.

Roughly 1% of precincts have reported as of about 6:30 p.m. ET. All Indiana polls won’t be closed until 7 p.m. ET.

Trump and Clinton held leads entering the vote.

