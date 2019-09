Update: The NASDAQ is off 1.2%; the S&P 500 is off .5%



Original post: The loss of market carry follow through on any rally whatsoever is startling.

It used to be that the bulls flopped late in the day.

Now the rally just lasts a few minutes.

After starting solidly higher, markets are sliding, with the NASDAQ down .7%.

The Dow is off 14.

