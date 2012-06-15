Early Q4 Apple Mac, iPod Sales Estimates Beating Expectations (AAPL)

Another sign that Apple’s (AAPL) not taking a hit from the crappy U.S. economy: Piper Jaffray’s Gene Munster has analysed preliminary NPD Group July sales data and, after extrapolating them for the entire September quarter, estimates that both Mac and iPod sales are beating Wall Street’s expectations.



Specifically, he says the data suggest Apple will sell 2.7 million to 2.9 million Macs during the September quarter, up about 28% year-over-year and beating the Street’s 2.65 million units consensus. (Though a bit short of RBC’s estimated 3.04 million Macs.) And he says iPod sales could come in between 10.7 million to 11.2 milion units, which would beat the Street’s current estimate of 10.8 million units.

If Apple hits the high end of this range — 2.9 million Macs and 11 million iPods, with 4.1 million iPhones and a 32% gross margin — Munster says the company could post $1.19 of EPS on $8.5 billion of Sept. quarter revenue. That would handily beat current Street consensus of $1.11 EPS on $8.08 billion of sales.

Two caveats: Again, this is an extrapolation of three months based on preliminary data for one month, so take it for what it’s worth. And Apple is widely expected to upgrade their MacBook laptops in September, which could affect pricing/availability/etc.

