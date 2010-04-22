Early proof-that-geolocation-marketing-will-succeed

Nets Cheerleaders

This guest post comes from Sam Taggart and AJ Vaynerchuck of Vayner Media. Vayner Media works with the New Jersey Nets, and its founder Gary Vaynerchuk is a Gowalla investor.

Intro

Last week we facilitated a campaign featuring a partnership between the NBA’s New Jersey Nets and the geolocation service, Gowalla (Update: please note that the New Jersey Nets are a VaynerMedia client, and VaynerMedia co-founder Gary Vaynerchuk is a Gowalla investor and advisor). Through the campaign we distributed 250 pairs of tickets as Gowalla virtual items in targeted locations (sports bars, outdoor parks, gyms) for the New Jersey Nets v. Charlotte Bobcats basketball game on April 12th. Users that found these virtual tickets were able to redeem them for actual Nets tickets at the arena’s box office.



Why

We saw this campaign and case study as an opportunity to demonstrate the power of geolocation for the marketing of unused and/or expiring inventory – especially for live events. We believe that any live event (including a sporting event) can utilise geolocation to move consumers to a venue, increasing brand exposure and helping drive business independent of ticket sales. This campaign also gave Gowalla the opportunity to provide their users with a unique reward (tickets to a live event) and user experience (winning tickets to a live event by checking-in on Gowalla).

Results

In an article titled, “Gowalla Will Try To Trick People Into Attending Nets Games” author Jay Yarow stated that “… If this stunt helps bring fans in, it would good for Gowalla. It would show that it can move consumers.” Could Gowalla move consumers? That was the biggest question surrounding this campaign, and it is our belief that Gowalla can move consumers. In this case study, we will detail how, against various hurdles / challenges, 15.2% of Gowalla winners attended the game.

The Future of Geolocation Marketing

We believe that this example is only the beginning of brands utilising geolocation for the marketing of their live events and/or expiring inventory. Imagine the opportunities for:

Hotels. Giving away vacant rooms to users in order to introduce new consumers to their hotel and also still profit from any other accommodations and amenities (room service, spa treatments, mini-bar). Destinations. The opportunity for establishments like Six Flags amusement park to give away free day-passes to hook in those who might not have come, and again profit from any other sources of revenue, including concessions, souvenirs, and games not included within the day pass. Fast Food Chains. Marketing a new menu item by distributing coupons / freebies to consumers who check in on a specific date within a reasonable radius of the chain’s location. These limited time offer campaigns are quite common (e.g. KFC, Rita’s Water Ice, Denny’s) in the fast food industry and adding a geolocation strategy in addition to existing marketing efforts has the opportunity to yield great results.Not only do these campaigns drive direct (and future) business, but these campaigns also introduce brands to new consumers and increase brand loyalty with existing consumers.

The Case Study

We have provided a full download of the case study VaynerMedia prepared after realising the success of this campaign. The case study expounds upon many of the ideas above and will give you a much deeper look into the initial brainstorm, pre-campaign buzz, implementation, execution, and analysis of this geolocation campaign.

Below you will find the New Jersey Nets and Gowalla Campaign Case Study.

Early proof-that-geolocation-marketing-will-succeed



