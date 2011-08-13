An Early Look At What's On Tap For Next Week

Photo: Esrah Boulton via Flickr
After a wild week, we’re ending on a bit of a quiet note (though it’s always possible that hell will break loose in the final hour of the day), so let’s take a quick look at what’s on tap for next week.Before we start, however, it’s worth observing that it was a pretty quiet week for economic data, and perhaps some of the volatility can be explained to the explosion of headlines combined with a lack of hard information.
That’s just a theory.
From Deutsche Bank, here are some of the heavy hitters we’ll be watching:
The production data begin (Monday) morning with the August New York Empire survey, which we expect to move further into negative territory (-5.0 vs. -3.8 previously) as companies may pull back on orders and inventories in light of materially lower economic projections. The same can be said for the Philadelphia Fed index, reported on Thursday (-5.0 vs. +3.2 previously). If there were one positive within the output data this week, it could be July industrial production, which should increase +0.5% as manufacturing hours worked rose in July, as did utility output due to above average temperatures across the country; the risk is for an upside surprise.
Other numbers:
- Tuesday: Housing starts and permits
- Wednesday: July PPI (will this show the deflation is cranking up?)
- Thursday: July CPI (Look for a positive 0.2% reading vs. -0.2% last month).
- Thursday: Initial claims (Another sub-400K number would be big).
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.