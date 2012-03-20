Markets Are Moving Lower All Around The World

Photo: Flickr / lakewentworth

Markets are red.It started in Asia, where the Shanghai composite lost another 1.4%, adding do its position as a major laggard again this year. Hong Kong also fell 1.1%.



In Europe, Italy is of 0.33% in the early going.

France and Germany are both down about 0.5%.

US futures are off modestly, with the indices losing about 0.2%.

Yield on the US 10-year is pulling back a bit, and it now stands at 2.34%.

Gold is declining.

As for news, things are rather quiet. This warning from BHP Billiton about iron ore demand in China flattening may be contributing to the consternation.

