Markets Are Rallying In Europe

Photo: Shutterstock
Markets are up in Europe as Greece is reportedly making progress in forming its pro-bailout coalition government.England’s FTSE 100 is up 0.7%.
France’s CAC 40 is up 0.2%.
Germany’s DAX is up 0.3%.
Spain’s IBEX 35 is up 0.2%.
Italy’s FTSE MIB is up 0.4%.
Asian markets were a bit more mixed. Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.8%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended the Asian trading session flat.
Meanwhile, U.S. futures are trading modestly lower.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.