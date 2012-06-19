Markets Are Rallying In Europe

Photo: Shutterstock

Markets are up in Europe as Greece is reportedly making progress in forming its pro-bailout coalition government.England’s FTSE 100 is up 0.7%.



France’s CAC 40 is up 0.2%.

Germany’s DAX is up 0.3%.

Spain’s IBEX 35 is up 0.2%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is up 0.4%.

Asian markets were a bit more mixed. Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.8%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended the Asian trading session flat.

Meanwhile, U.S. futures are trading modestly lower.

