Markets Are Rallying In Europe

Markets are up in Europe as Greece is reportedly making progress in forming its pro-bailout coalition government.England’s FTSE 100 is up 0.7%.

France’s CAC 40 is up 0.2%.

Germany’s DAX is up 0.3%.

Spain’s IBEX 35 is up 0.2%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is up 0.4%.

Asian markets were a bit more mixed.  Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.8%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended the Asian trading session flat.

Meanwhile, U.S. futures are trading modestly lower.

