MARKETS ARE TANKING: Dow Off 155, NASDAQ Off 1.5%

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

And there we go, with the market at its lowest levels of the day.The Dow is off 155.



The NASDAQ is down 47, or about 1.5%.

The S&P 500 is off 1.4%.

Basically, this is the market’s delayed reaction to Friday’s punk jobs report.

Any notion that perhaps the jobs report will spur more easing by the Fed (and thus be good for stocks) does not seem to be registering.

For the Fed-inspired bull case, see Phoenix Partners here >

