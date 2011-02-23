European Markets Slip, As Dip-Buyers Remain On Strike

So far, a quietish/flattish/negative early start to Wednesday, depending on where you look.



US futures are just up a hair after the 4 PM close — it’s not enough to really say anyone is in there buying the dip.

And in Europe — although the euro is rallying — indices are down slightly. Italy is off 0.138%. France is down a little less. Spain a little less than that.

