This Early iPhone Prototype Barely Looked Like A Phone

Photo: Ars Technica
Early iPhone prototypes barely looked like phones.Ars Technica has an awesome exclusive that takes a close-up look at one of these early-era behemoths.
It measures in at 5″ x 7″ and was about 2″ thick. And instead of the pin connector, the prototype saw all manner of peripheral connections – Ethernet, USB, and serial ports.
Forget phones, this looked like an early iPad.
Ars Technica has more details and loads of photos >
