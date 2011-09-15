Before You Judge Windows 8 Tablets -- Keep In Mind This Is What Everyone Thought The iPad Would Look Like Early On

Steve Kovach

Windows 8’s “Metro” interface sure is pretty. We’ll give Microsoft credit for that.

But underneath all that is the same old Windows we’ve been used to for years now. In fact, Microsoft wants it that way. It’s going to offer “regular” Windows apps in its new app store too.

That means Windows 8 is going to run apps from decades ago. Whether or not that’s a good thing for tablets remains to be seen. 

Keep this in mind, though: before Apple came along a redefined what a tablet should be, everyone readily accepted tablets running traditional desktop operating systems.

Need proof? Check out all these mockups of the “Apple Tablet” before the iPad launched.

A giant iPod Touch running OS X. (They were half right on this one)

Credit: Jesus Diaz, Gizmodo

Basically a MacBook, minus the keyboard

Credit: Logan Lape

This is a funky OS X/iOS/iPod hybrid

(Did you design this? Email us for the correct credit.)

Remember when people thought tablets would have optical drives?

Credit: Isamu Sanada

Another concept running a touch-feely version of OS X

Credit: Gizmodo

Little did they know that Apple would never want an SD card port in its tablet. Microsoft has a different philosophy

Credit: Isamu Sanada

This thick tablet has full USB ports

Credit: Gizmodo

This mockup borrows from the original iPhone's design, but adds an ugly keyboard to OS X

(Did you design this? Email us for the correct credit.)

This is just a MacBook screen chopped off

Credit: PCPop.com

(Did you design this? Email us for the correct credit.)

A stylus? Come on!

(Did you design this? Email us for the correct credit.)

Another MacBook pro knockoff

(Did you design this? Email us for the correct credit.)

Now see Microsoft's take on tablets

Click here for a full tour of Windows 8 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.