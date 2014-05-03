Here's What Everyone Thought The IPad Was Going To Look Like Before It Launched In 2010

No one ever really knows what Apple’s future products are going to look like, but people have been trying to guess for more than a decade.

Just like you’ll see dozens of iPhone 6 renderings floating around the web today, there were plenty of iPad concepts and leaks circulating before the tablet was finally announced in 2010.

Unsurprisingly, most of these early renderings and photos look almost nothing like the iPad we know today.

Most designers and speculators dreamed up an oversized iPod Touch or a keyboard-less touchscreen MacBook.

Here’s a look at some of the most popular early iPad concepts from 2004 straight through to early 2010.

