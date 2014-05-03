Here's What Everyone Thought The IPad Was Going To Look Like Before It Launched In 2010

No one ever really knows what Apple’s future products are going to look like, but people have been trying to guess for more than a decade.

Just like you’ll see dozens of iPhone 6 renderings floating around the web today, there were plenty of iPad concepts and leaks circulating before the tablet was finally announced in 2010.

Unsurprisingly, most of these early renderings and photos look almost nothing like the iPad we know today.

Most designers and speculators dreamed up an oversized iPod Touch or a keyboard-less touchscreen MacBook.

Here’s a look at some of the most popular early iPad concepts from 2004 straight through to early 2010.

We'll start with one of the most accurate renderings

Here's an iPad concept that Jesus Diaz at Gizmodo created based on various rumours and leaks at the time. It looks a lot like an oversized iPod Touch, but does resemble the modern iPad much more closely than other concepts we've seen.

'This is the real one, we can feel it'

Not so much. When this photo made its rounds thanks to French blog Nowheerelse.fr in 2009, it had many people, including the folks over at Engadget, convinced that this was indeed the real thing. We can't blame them for being intrigued -- Nowhereelse.fr has a solid track record for picking up Apple scoops even today. The above leak was quickly proven inaccurate shortly after it was published.

Here's a really old one...

This ancient iPad mockup dates back to 2004 long before much of the gossip around Apple's tablet even started. Nearly everything about this concept, which was discovered in an old MacRumors forum post by The Next Web, is completely wrong. At least they got the name right.

The MacBook Touch

Based on the old iPad renders we've seen, this appeared to be a very common concept at the time. Many speculators believed Apple's tablet would simply be a touch-screen keyboardless MacBook running OS X.

This one could even play DVDs...

Another old iPad concept imagined a slate with a Mac interface and an optical drive.

The Macview

This concept created by Patrycjusz Brzezinski in early 2010 dreams up an iPad with a primary display and a second touchscreen that slides out to serve as a keyboard.

Another Mac tablet...

Here's yet another rendering that shows an Apple tablet running OS X.

Here's one with speakers on the bottom

This mockup created in early 2010 looks like someone just ripped the screen off a MacBook Pro. What makes it different, however, is the visible speaker grill sitting just under the bottom bezel.

The Mac Air

This concept from 2008 is fairly close to what the first iPad actually looked like, but it appears to be substantially thicker than Apple's first tablet. Enrico Dal Pezzo, the concept artist, called this design the Mac Air.

A really slim one...

This claimed to be a leaked photo of Apple's tablet back in early 2010. There isn't really much here other than a screen, but judging by the photo it looks pretty slim. There are barely any size bezels.

