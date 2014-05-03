Here's What Everyone Thought The IPad Was Going To Look Like Before It Launched In 2010

No one ever really knows what Apple’s future products are going to look like, but people have been trying to guess for more than a decade.
Just like you’ll see dozens of iPhone 6 renderings floating around the web today, there were plenty of iPad concepts and leaks circulating before the tablet was finally announced in 2010.
Unsurprisingly, most of these early renderings and photos look almost nothing like the iPad we know today.
Most designers and speculators dreamed up an oversized iPod Touch or a keyboard-less touchscreen MacBook.
Here’s a look at some of the most popular early iPad concepts from 2004 straight through to early 2010.
Here's an iPad concept that Jesus Diaz at Gizmodo created based on various rumours and leaks at the time. It looks a lot like an oversized iPod Touch, but does resemble the modern iPad much more closely than other concepts we've seen.
Not so much. When this photo made its rounds thanks to French blog Nowheerelse.fr in 2009, it had many people, including the folks over at Engadget, convinced that this was indeed the real thing. We can't blame them for being intrigued -- Nowhereelse.fr has a solid track record for picking up Apple scoops even today. The above leak was quickly proven inaccurate shortly after it was published.
This ancient iPad mockup dates back to 2004 long before much of the gossip around Apple's tablet even started. Nearly everything about this concept, which was discovered in an old MacRumors forum post by The Next Web, is completely wrong. At least they got the name right.
This claimed to be a leaked photo of Apple's tablet back in early 2010. There isn't really much here other than a screen, but judging by the photo it looks pretty slim. There are barely any size bezels.
