This Early Investor In Skype Regrets Not Investing In Square And Says Startups Shouldn't Be Press Hungry

On a recent road trip down to the heart of the Sillicon Valley VC scene, Sand Hill Road, I stopped by Howard Hartenbaum’s office at August Capital.



I learned that he regrets not putting his money in Square, and found out more about his early investment in Skype. He also explained why he likes his portfolio companies, who are still in stealth mode, to keep their mouths shut. He thinks too many startups are press hungry, when they should be focused on building a product.

Check out our video here:

