Humans Used To Eat Panda Bears

This sad panda would have a lot more to worry about 10,000 years ago.

Pandas are unequivocally cute, and at one time, apparently savoured by human taste buds.Chinese scientists Wei Gunagbio says excavated panda fossils show that humans used to hunt the fuzzy creatures and eat them.



Wei is the head of the Institute of Three Gorges Paleoanthropology at a museum in southern China.

He believes that the pandas, which were a little smaller than the Giant pandas we’re familiar with today, were eaten as food and not senselessly slaughtered because prehistoric humans “didn’t kill animals that were useless to them,” he told The Chongqing Morning Post.

The panda bones supposedly have cutting marks.

We should mention that this is just the opinion of one scientist and there’s no study to corroborate Wei’s claim.

But to think — the horrors or eating one of the cutest bears in the animal kingdom.

