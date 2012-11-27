Here's What A Very Early Hollywood Rejection Letter Looks Like

The first films ever made were created in the late 1800s, but by the early 20th century, studios were already rejecting screenwriters.



One of those studios, Essanay Film Manufacturing Company out of Chicago — which was famous for producing a series of Charlie Chaplin films between 1907 and 1925 — had a stock rejection letter they sent aspiring screenwriters who didn’t make the cut.

The studio would check one of 17 reasons why they didn’t think the writer’s manuscript was a good match for them. Check out the letter below (via Retronaut):

Photo: Retronaut

SEE ALSO: Viewers took to Twitter to tear apart Lindsay Lohan’s ‘Liz & Dick’ performance >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.