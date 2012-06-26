Early Facebook Employees Memorized A Password That Could Access Any Facebook Account

Photo: KK+

In the earliest days of Facebook, there was a skeleton key password that could access any Facebook account, according to an excerpt from a new book by former Facebook employee Katherine Losse.You weren’t allowed to write the password down. Instead, early Facebook employees had to memorize the password, says the excerpt, which was published by the Wall Street Journal.



When Losse found out she writes, “I briefly experienced stunned disbelief: They just hand over the password with no background check to make sure that I am not a crazed stalker?”

Later on, Facebook employees had to authenticate themselves as a Facebook employee before they could use the password, according to the excerpt.

Now the password doesn’t even exist, but there are other ways to log into those accounts to repair them.

