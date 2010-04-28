Early Employees At These 8 Startups Are Set To Make Bank

Earlier today, we explained the investment strategy that’s led Russian holding firm DST to shovel nearly a billion dollars in the direction of early employees at startups Facebook, Zynga, and Groupon.



It’s all about finding startups that could go public, but would benefit from a little seasoning first.

Bottom line is: DST is fattening the bank accounts of a lot of early startup employees the way only IPOs used to.

So who’s next?

Click here for 8 possibilities →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.