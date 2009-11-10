Early Droid Sales Unknown, Don't Matter

Verizon’s first-weekend Motorola Droid sales were likely modest — judging by the tiny lines for the new Google phones at Verizon stores last Friday — at least compared to first-weekend iPhone sales the last few years.

But that’s OK. No one expected the Droid to fly off the shelves opening weekend. What matters to Motorola and Verizon is a strong, steady holiday season.

Verizon did not announce first-weekend Droid activations — the new Motorola Droid and HTC Droid Eris went on sale Friday morning — but told TheStreet.com that it sold “a lot” of Droids over the weekend. (“We don’t plan on releasing sales figures for the individual products,” the company added.)

“One thing seems clear, had Verizon hit the 1 million mark, you’d know about it,” TheStreet.com’s Scott Moritz writes.

Sure, but that’s not a fair hurdle to set. Many phones never reach the 1 million mark. And first-weekend iPhone 3G sales also included 20 foreign countries; the Droid launch was U.S.-only. So while a million-phone weekend would have been nice for Verizon, Motorola, HTC, and Google, it’s not practical.

More important: Verizon is supposed to sell a lot of smartphones this Christmas to its 89 million subscribers, and making sure that happens — and that supplies don’t run out — is more important to Motorola.

Wall Street’s reaction this morning:

“Although the press is stating the Droid launch was not as successful as the iPhone launch, we don’t believe investors expected an iPhone like launch but rather a first step in a cadence of products that will help bring Motorola’s handsets out of the death spiral experienced during the past three years,” Citi’s Jim Suva writes. “Our … model … estimates total Motorola Android units in Q4 of 1.3 million.”

“Motorola’s Droid landed at Verizon and while the new device is not the be all and end all for Motorola it’s an important beginning for a company that sorely missed out of a growing market,” writes RBC’s Mark Sue. “There were no around-the-block lines of consumers waiting to get their hands on a Motorola Droid, yet investors shouldn’t expect them either. We’re looking for a steady ramp instead towards our estimate of approximately 1M units in 4Q09.”

Another (qualitative) data point: Pandora CTO Tom Conrad also noted on Twitter that the Droid was not a dud: “Just saw Pandora’s Android install numbers for the day. Wow! There may not be lines, but Droids are very much among us – and running Pandora,” he said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.