Thousands Of High School Seniors Are Finding Out Whether They Got Into Top Colleges -- Here's What We Know So Far

It’s an excruciating time of year for high school seniors, as many learn whether they have been accepted to their top-choice colleges under early decision.

Dartmouth College announced Friday that it had accepted 483 students into the class of 2019, around 26% of its early decision applicants. As we noted in December, early applications for the New Hampshire school rose 10.3% this year, with 1,856 vying for a spot.

Brown University also announced early admissions rates on Friday. The school accepted 20% of early decision applicants, or 617 students, according to the Brown Daily Herald. Brown had the largest drop in 2019 applicants of any Ivy — down 2.4% — although it still recorded its second-highest number of early decision applications ever, with 3,016. Last year, Brown received 3,088 early decision applications.



At Harvard University, which has a non-binding “early action” application, 16.5% of 5,919 applicants were admitted, marking the lowest early admissions rate in the last six years, the Harvard Crimson reported.

Last year, Harvard University had a double-digit percentage increase in its early admissions acceptance numbers. The Ivy League school “accepted just over 21% of the 4,692 early action applicants to the Class of 2018,” the Crimson reported at the time — an 11% increase in early applicants from the Class of 2017.

Yale University was the last school to release their admissions decisions, accepting

753 of its 4,693 applicants, for a 16% admissions rate. Like Harvard, Yale is an “early action” school.

Yale receieved 1.2% less applications than last year, when it 15.5% of applicants.

Columbia does not release early decision acceptance rates, but a spokesman for the school told us that 3,373 students had applied early, a 2,3% increase over 2013. Cornell University released early application decisions last week, but has not released acceptance numbers, either.

The University of Pennsylvania released its admissions decisions Monday afternoon. According to the Daily Pennsylvanian, Penn admitted 24% of its applicant pool, a 1.3% drop over last year’s rate. In total, 1,316 students were offered admission.

And Princeton saw an early acceptance rate of 19.9%, slightly higher than last year’s rate of 18.5%. The New Jersey Ivy accepted 767 students out of a pool of 3,850.

Stanford University, which also has a non-binding early action process, accepted 10.2% of its early applicants, or 743 students, according to the Stanford Daily. That’s a .6% decrease from last year’s early admission rate.

MIT accepted 625 of its 6,519 early decision applicants for a 9.6% acceptance rate.

We’ll update this post as more numbers come in for the class of 2019.

Peter Jacobs contributed to this story.

