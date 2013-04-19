22 Audition Tapes That Made These Celebrities Famous

It only takes one special role to launch a career on the A-list.
Landing that role though, that’s the hard part. If you want to be somebody in Hollywood, you have to nail your audition.
These stars did just that, and their lives haven’t been the same since.
Megan Fox auditions for her leading role in Michael Bay's 'Transformers,' the blockbuster hit of 2007.
Natalie Portman was only 11 years old when she auditioned for the R-rated movie, 'Leon: The Professional.'
Before her relationship with Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez said in her 'Wizards of Waverly Place' audition that she loved spending time at the mall with her mum.
Steve Carell channels Brick Tamland in his 'Anchorman' audition—he's even wearing a 70s-esque brown suit.
Jonah Hill and Michael Cera worked with Christopher Mintze-Plasse during his audition for 'Superbad.'
Singer and actress Demi Lovato auditions for Disney's TV series 'Sonny with a Chance,' which she starred in for two years.
Aaron Paul had a recurring role on HBO's 'Big Love' before proving that he could play a meth dealer on 'Breaking Bad.'
Jason Segel played the loveable stoner Nick Andopolis in the cult classic TV series 'Freaks and Geeks.'
Though Scarlett Johansson lost this 'Jumanji' role to Kirsten Dunst, it was hardly a career-ender for the actress.
And finally, though it wasn't the film that gave him his big break, check out Gerard Butler's audition for something called Dracula 2000, because, come on, look at that hair and makeup.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.