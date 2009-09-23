





[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aba257ea89cbb0e58663914/image.jpg" link="/early-aol-amazon-and-google-investor-buys-a-palace-in-the-sky-2009-9/the-tower-its-the-shiny-one-1" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Tom Perkins cofounded venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers in 1972.Since then, he and his firm funded a few companies you may have heard of, including Amazon.com, America Online, Compaq, Electronic Arts, Google, Intuit, Lotus Development, Netscape, and Sun Microsystems.

Betting early on such big winners has its rewards. One of them is the apartment Perkins bought for himself last week. It’s a $9.35 million, 4,800 square-foot apartment on the 60th floor of the Millennium Tower in downtown San Francisco.

Among other amenities, the new digs come with access to “an exclusive owners lounge,” where Millennium Tower’s richest share a private movie theatre and a dining room serviced by RN74, a restaurant run by famous San Francisco restaurant guy Michael Mina, and an Olympic-sized pool.

See the apartment →

[slideshow]

[slide

















[slide

















[slide

















[slide

















[slide

















[slide

















[slide

















[slide

















[slide

















[slide

















[slide

















[slide

















[slide

















[/slideshow]

