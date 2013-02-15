Beautiful Pictures Of Japan From Around 100 Years Ago

A fisherman floating on Lake Yamanaka during an early winter morning, in the shadow of Mount Fuji, circa 1898.

Photo: Flickr/Rob Oeschle (originally T. Enami)

Travel back to Japan at the turn of the century with these beautiful, hand-coloured photographs taken by well-known Japanese photographer T. Enami.Enami, whose real name was Nobukuni Enami, opened his photography studio in Yokohama in April 1892. Most of these photos were taken sometime between 1898 and 1917, though Enami created amazing photographs and 3-D stereoviews of Japan’s people and countryside until his death in 1929.



Photo researcher Rob Oechsle, an expert on Japanese photography who has lived in Okinawa for three decades, gave us permission to use scans of Enami’s century-old images. Check out the rest of his images here on Flickr.

