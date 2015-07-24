Seahawks star Earl Thomas might miss the first game of the season with an injury he suffered in the NFC title game

Seattle Seahawks starting free safety Earl Thomas has yet to fully recover from shoulder surgery he had in late February and is expected to miss start of training camp, and possibly the early stages of the regular season as well, according to ESPN’s Ed Werder:

Thomas suffered a separated shoulder and torn labrum during the Seahawks’ win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game. He opted to play through the injuries and delay his surgery until after the Super Bowl. The four-time Pro Bowler has documented his recovery on his instagram page.

Thomas told Werder he can’t say for certain whether or not he will be forced to miss regular season games, but he’ll know more information soon after he takes his physical.

“I’m unsure about everything at this point,” Thomas said. “I will find out more when I get back to Seattle on [July] 30th when I take my physical.”

If Thomas is forced to sit out the Seahawks regular season opener against the St. Louis Rams September 13, it would be the first game Thomas has ever had to miss a game. Since being drafted by the Seahawks in 2010, Thomas has played in all 90 games throughout his five-year career, including the playoffs.

