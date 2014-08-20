'Odd Future' Rapper Calls Out Taylor Swift For Her New Video: 'It's Offensive And Harmful'

Queen of teens Taylor Swift announced a new album yesterday — “1989” — and released the video for the record’s first single; a poppy tune called “Shake It Off.”

The video, which shows Swift imitating various dance moves (like twerking) from an eclectic variety of musical genres (like rap), was immediately called out by Odd Future rapper Earl Sweatshirt, saying that the video is “inherently offensive and harmful.”

perpetuating black stereotypes to the same demographic of white girls who hide their prejudice by proclaiming their love of the culture

— EARL (@earlxsweat) August 19, 2014

He continues:

for instance, those of you who are afraid of black people but love that in 2014 it’s ok for you to be trill or twerk or say nigga

— EARL (@earlxsweat) August 19, 2014

He makes a valid point. Take a look at some shots from the video, like Swift crawling under a bunch of twerking women.

Or this:

Swift, with her gold hoops and sub-par (and likely, purposefully so) dance moves, just croons “haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate.”

You can watch the full video here:

