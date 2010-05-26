Eamon Javers Bails On Politico For CNBC

Eamon Javers.

Eamon Javers, one of Politico’s White House reporters, is headed to CNBC, where he was once an on-air correspondent covering the intersection of business and politics. He’s joining the network as a Washington reporter covering lobbying and regulatory affairs.Javers is the second Politico staffer in two days to jump ship.



Yesterday, Fishbowl D.C. reported that Politico’s gossip writer Anne Shroeder Mullins was leaving to “start her own firm.”

They’re the latest in a rapid rate of turnover at Politico in recent months. Others include Michael Calderone, Pia Catton, Lisa Lerer and Nia Malika-Henderson, to name a few.

But Politico has also added a handful of new editorial staffers, including Hillary Frey, The New York Observer’s former media and culture editor, and Maggie Haberman, the veteran New York Post politics reporter.

Javers’ departure seems like a big loss for Politico (an insider tells us he was “well-liked by management”), and a smart choice for CNBC, which has been adding reporters who can break news.

At Politico, Javers focused on economic policy, and he just published a book about corporate espionage. He’s also said to be great on camera.

We’re eager to see who else CNBC poaches, and who else flees Politico, in the coming months.

Below is the press release from CNBC and the internal memo from Politico editor John Harris:

EAMON JAVERS TO JOIN CNBC AS A WASHINGTON REPORTER

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 25, 2010—CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, today announced that Eamon Javers will be joining the network as a Washington reporter covering lobbying and regulatory affairs, effective June 14th, based at CNBC’s Washington DC bureau. He will appear on CNBC’s Business Day programming and on CNBC.com.

“What happens in the nation’s capital is rapidly determining the future of our financial system, and with Eamon on board, CNBC is perfectly positioned to pierce the nexus of Washington and Wall Street,” said Nikhil Deogun, Managing Editor, CNBC Business Day programming. “He is one of the most well-respected Washington reporters. We are excited that he will be bringing his smart, quick and in-depth insight to our viewers and readers.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining the terrific team at CNBC,” said Javers. “Almost every day brings a fresh reminder of how much decisions made in Washington affect Wall Street and the economy, and I’m eager to get started helping to uncover and explain those decisions for CNBC’s viewers.”

Previously, Javers was a White House reporter for Politico where he covered the intersection of Wall Street and Washington. There, he conducted investigations of the Administration’s financial bailouts and economic stimulus efforts, broke news about the presidency of Barack Obama and authored trend stories on Washington. Prior to joining Politico, Javers was a Washington correspondent for BusinessWeek magazine where he wrote extensively about Washington lobbying and the Jack Abramoff scandal and unearthed previously unknown incidents of corporate espionage. Earlier, he was an on-air correspondent for CNBC, where he covered the intersection of business and politics. Javers’ articles have appeared in Fortune, Money, Congressional Quartery and Slate.com, among others. He began his career at The Hill, a weekly newspaper covering Congress.

Javers is author of the book Broker, Trader, Lawyer, Spy: The Secret World of Corporate Espionage, which revealed a never-before-reported CIA policy allowing active-duty officers to moonlight in the private sector.

Javers has appeared as an analyst on each of the major broadcast networks, all of the major cable television news networks, and PBS’ News Hour with Jim Lehrer, the BBC and National Public Radio. He is also a regular panelist on PBS’ Washington Week with Gwen Ifill.

In 2006, Javers received an Award of Distinction in investigative journalism from the Medill School of Journalism.

Javers graduated from Colgate University in Hamilton, NY.

And here’s the memo:

We need to say so long, farewell to two people who have played an important role at POLITICO, and who have a special claim on my own affections.

Anne Schroeder Mullins was here even before there was a POLITICO, one of the original hires for the Capitol Leader. Having caught the entrepreneurial bug at POLITICO, she has decided to go into business for herself as a consultant. It’s a safe bet she will be a very successful one. Anne is a natural connector, one of those people who seems to know everyone and everyone seems to know. She has great intuitive skill at reading people and relating to them, and she has become a very shrewd student of Washington. These were valuable assets to her as a columnist—and one of the charter members of the CLICK team—and they are going to be valuable to her in this next adventure.

Eamon Javers has a terrific new on-air job at CNBC. This is a return engagement for him—he was there before POLITICO—and the network’s attraction to him is obvious. Eamon is a master of big Washington economic stories, and he’s very at ease on television. We made heavy use of both assets during his time here. I’ll especially miss his eye for the less-trodden path….This was what led him to his successful book, released earlier this year, on corporate espionage, as well as to lots of original stories.

Both Anne and Eamon have my gratitude and Jim’s for their good work here, and the goodbyes are leavened by confidence that our paths will be crossing frequently and productively with both of theirs’ in the days ahead.

