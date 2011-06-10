Eagles Consider Doubling Down On Ex-Cons

Photo: AP

The Philadelphia Eagles will give Plaxico Burress the same consideration they gave Michael Vick after he was released from prison in two years ago.”We’ve shown we’ll take chances if it’s warranted,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie told Marcus Hayes of the Philadelphia Daily News.



Philly surprised the football world when they signed Vick in August of 2009.

That gamble paid off big, with Vick returning to the superstar form that made him the NFL’s highest paid player before his dog-fighting conviction.

Now, the Birds may again be poised to snap up a recently incarcerated former star.

“We evaluate case by case. It involved a lot of research into Michael, what kind of teammate he was. What his motivations were. How much he cared for the game.” Lurie said.

There’s no doubt that a healthy, fit Plaxico would give the Eagles a boost.

Philly had the NFL’s third-best offence last season, but was just 15th in red zone scoring percentage. Eagles fans will salivate at the thought of Burress catching corner fades from Vick the same way he did with Eli Manning in New York.

The only question is whether the Philly brass sees Plaxico as too much of a risk.

They can sit tight and not press their luck with another ex-con.

Or they can double down and turn Lincoln Financial Field into the NFL’s Delancey Street.

Source: Philly.com

