Eagles say they won't trade Sam Bradford and now their quarterback situation is a complete mess

Philadelphia Eagles executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman says the team will not trade Sam Bradford despite a situation that is seemingly getting uglier by the day.

Roseman was a guest on ESPN Radio’s “Mike & Mike” and was asked if the team would seek to trade their starting quarterback after he demanded to be dealt last week. His answer could not have been more clear: the Eagles are not going to trade Bradford.

“No,” Roseman said when asked if the Eagles would trade Bradford. “We’re going to do what’s in the best interest of our team.”

Roseman did say that if something came along that would make the Eagles a better team, they would be open to making a deal. However, he did emphasise that the Eagles are happy with the quarterbacks they have, saying, “We’re really comfortable with where we are at the quarterback position.”

Tom Condon, Bradford’s agent, confirmed that the quarterback had demanded a traded and would skip voluntary workouts after the Eagles acquired the second pick in the NFL Draft with the clear intention of drafting a quarterback. The Eagles did indeed select North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz.

Presumably the Eagles would like Bradford to mentor the rookie for a year. But now it is not clear if that is going to happen and the Eagles may be forced to change their plan on the fly.

Things have gotten so bad that multiple reports say Bradford has cut off communication with the team, with head coach Doug Pederson telling Philly.com that he has reached out to Bradford and is yet to hear back.

Strangely, this seemed to be news to Roseman. When asked on ESPN Radio about his last conversation with Bradford and his agent, Roseman said, “We’ve talked to both of them. We’ve all personally talked to Sam and I am in constant communication with Tom.”

However, on the very next question, Roseman was asked if it is true that Bradford is not responding to calls and texts. Roseman’s answer suddenly painted a much different picture.

“You know, I have not spoken to him,” Roseman said. “I have not reached out to him. So, I would probably have to go and talk to some people here and ask them the same question.”

Either Roseman is not telling the truth about talking to Bradford, or he just doesn’t know if anybody has spoken with their starting quarterback who is demanding a trade and threatening to not return, or both. None of those scenarios sound good for the Eagles heading towards training camp.

