Eagles Wide Receiver Riley Cooper Makes An Insane One-Handed Catch

George Sitaras

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Riley Cooper made an awesome catch during Sunday against the Cardinals, leaping to catch the ball with one hand.

Cooper followed up the catch by pulling off a dirty spin move to make the defender miss and get the Eagles a first down.

Here’s the ridiculous one-handed grab in slow-mo (via 700 Level):

Rileycooperonehanded700Level

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.