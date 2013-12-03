Eagles Wide Receiver Riley Cooper Makes An Insane One-Handed Catch

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Riley Cooper made an awesome catch during Sunday against the Cardinals, leaping to catch the ball with one hand.

Cooper followed up the catch by pulling off a dirty spin move to make the defender miss and get the Eagles a first down.

So many moves on that Riley Cooper play: One-handed catch. Spin move. First down. Redzone. #FlyEaglesFly

— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 1, 2013

Here’s the ridiculous one-handed grab in slow-mo (via 700 Level):

