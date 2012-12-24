The Philadelphia Eagles Reportedly Want To Hire The Oregon Coach Who revolutionised College Football

Photo: Chip Kelly

The Philadelphia Eagles will make “a heavy push” to hire Oregon coach Chip Kelly to replace Andy Reid, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.Kelly is famous for pioneering the fast-paced, spread offence that has been massively influential in the college game.



The Tampa Bay Bucs were reportedly close to hiring Kelly last offseason before he backed out.

Even though he has no pro experience, Kelly is a hot NFL coaching commodity right now. The Patriots have succeeded by adopting elements of his offensive philosophy, the Redskins was successfully using zone-read plays that are so key to Kelly’s offence, and the NFL world is more spread-happy than ever.

In short, the NFL is finally ready for Kelly, years after many college teams accepted his philosophy as gospel.

A lot has to happen before he lands in Philly (for one, the Eagles need to fire Reid). But it’d be the big NFL story in 2013 if he ended up in the pros.

Expect to see a lot of experimental plays like this two-point conversion if he does:

Photo: Gifulmination

