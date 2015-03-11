Report: Former #1 draft pick Sam Bradford to be traded to the Eagles for Nick Foles

The Philadelphia Eagles are close to acquiring quarterback Sam Bradford from the St. Louis Rams for quarterback Nick Foles and a draft pick according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

This deal will have huge implications on the NFL and the upcoming NFL Draft.

It was widely expected that the Eagles would make a run for Marcus Mariota who played for head coach Chip Kelly at the University of Oregon. While that could still happen, it would appear that the Eagles are ready to move forward with Bradford as their starter for the time being.

