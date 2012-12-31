Reports: The Philadelphia Eagles Are Going To Fire Coach Andy Reid Tomorrow

Photo: AP
Everyone presumed that Andy Reid was done in Philly after a 4-12 season, and now reports say that it’ll be made official tomorrow.Reuben Frank of Comast SportsNet reports this:
Two sources confirmed Lurie has told Andy he’s going in a different direction. Andy Reid is out as Eagles head coach.
— Reuben Frank (@RoobCSN) December 30, 2012
Tim McManus of the Philadelphia Magazine Eagles blog reports the same thing.
If it’s true, it means Reid’s 14-year tenure game ended with a blowout loss to the Giants today.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.