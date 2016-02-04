Police are training eagles to take down drones

Dutch Police have started working with Guard From Above, a company that trains birds, to intercept hostile drones.
Story and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss
Follow INSIDER on Facebook
Follow INSIDER on YouTube
Get THE DRONES REPORT now! Commercial drones are already a reality. BI Intelligence takes an in-depth look at the most important aspects, including market forecasts for commercial applications, regulatory process, and the leading players. Get the Report Here »
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.