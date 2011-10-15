The Number That Tells You Why The Philadelphia Eagles Are Officially Done If They Lose On Sunday

Photo: AP

0.That’s the number of NFL teams that have ever made the playoffs after starting the season 1-5 under the current postseason format.



To avoid that record, the Eagles need to win Sunday in Washington.

In theory, Philly has the talent to stage a turnaround.

But they have a lot going against them:

The schedule is tough. Their toughest games have yet to come. They have games at Dallas and New York. And New England, the Jets, Dallas, Chicago, and Washington all come to town down the stretch.

The bye is early. Their bye week is next week. This means that they play 10 games in a row to close out the season. If injuries pile up, or they lose focus for a game, they’ll be done.

The team is bad. We think they have the talent, but they haven’t shown it. The defence has been gashed. The offensive line has been a sieve. And Michael Vick has been wildly inconsistent.

The Eagles have outplayed, even dominated, teams for long stretches of games this year. But to avert further disaster, they need to put it all together for 60 minutes.

At 1-4, they are already at long odds to make the playoffs. But 1-5 is death.

