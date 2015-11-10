Philadelphia Eagles player rips Greg Hardy in post-game interview

Following his team’s 33-27 overtime win against the Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce lashed out against Greg Hardy, the Cowboys star defensive player who has received overwhelmingly universal scorn since he returned from a 4-game suspension for domestic violence.

Here’s what Kelce had to say about Hardy:

There are three (types) of people I have zero respect for in this world, It’s people who hit women, people who molest children, and rapists. I’m glad [Hardy] didn’t have a good day…I don’t know. I think it’s a joke a guy like that is able to play this quickly.

On Friday, Deadspin published a mammoth report detailing Hardy’s incident of domestic violence, including over a dozen gruesome photographs of Hardy’s then-girlfriend.

Kelce was not the only Eagle to lash out against Hardy, who struggled on Sunday. Offensive lineman Lane Johnson also spoke about wanting to put as much muscle into Hardy whenever he could:

Any time I had a chance to put a little muscle into a block, I did. He wasn’t all that emotional in the game. I guess he is in other games. I don’t know if the stuff got to him on the news, but he kind of seemed out of it a little bit.

The Cowboys are 0-4 since Hardy has returned from suspension. And while he appears to have no supporters outside of Dallas, the Cowboys have maintained that they stand firmly behind him and want to give him a second chance.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has gone as far as calling Hardy a team leader, despite the fact that Hardy nearly fought a Cowboys’ special teams coach and gave an inexcusably misogynistic interview to the media during his first week back from suspension.

The Deadspin report and photographs have caused many to again question why Hardy is in the league. Prior to Sunday night’s game, NBC’s Chris Collinsworth said Hardy was “unfortunately going to be a big part of [the game].”

Still, despite the universal scorn, there appears to be little that will change Hardy’s status in the league. The NFL has already suspended him, Hardy has completed his suspension, and the court has thrown out the case. Unless the Cowboys cut him (and reports have suggested that Jones wants to ink Hardy to a long-term deal), Hardy isn’t going away any time soon.

