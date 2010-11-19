Eagles Plan To Make Lincoln Financial Field The World's Greenest Stadium

Artist rendering via the Philadelphia Inquirer

Photo: The Philadelphia Inquirer

If everything goes right, the Philadelphia Eagles say they’ll have the greenest stadium in the world by the 2011 opener.The Eagles plan to add 100 ‘spiral-shaped wind turbines’ along the top of the stadium, 2,500 solar panels, and a cogeneration power plant that can run on alternative fuel such as natural gas. The three new additions will be enough to fully power Lincoln Financial Field by themselves.



By finding alternative energy sources the team anticipates saving $60 million over the next 20 years.

Click here to read the full story from The Philadelphia Inquirer >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.