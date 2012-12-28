Michael Vick Has A Little-Known Clause In His Contract That Makes Playing Him Sunday A Big Risk For The Eagles

Photo: Chris Trotman/Getty Images

Michael Vick will start for the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 in place of the injured Nick Foles.This will almost definitely be his last game with the team — the Eagles will cut him before they have to pay him $15 million in 2013. But there’s another part of Vick’s contract that makes playing him this week a big gamble for Philly.



According to Geoff Mosher of CSN Philly, Vick has an “injury clause” in a contract. Basically, if he gets seriously injured and doesn’t sign with another team next year, the Eagles have to pay his $3 million in base salary.

If he gets injured and signs a contract that pays him less than $3 million in 2013, the Eagles have to pay the difference.

The Eagles could start third-stringer Trent Edwards (they’re 4-11 and don’t really need to win, anyways) with zero risk.

But the start gives Vick a chance to prove that he’s not washed-up after a disastrous 2012 season.

