Eagles of Death Metal crew member identified as first British casualty of Paris attacks

Twitter Nick Alexander, a crew member of the Eagles of Death Metal.

Britain’s Nick Alexander, 36, was working the merchandise table for the Eagles of Death Metal during a show at Paris’ Bataclan concert hall when terrorist stormed the building and opened fire, the East Anglian Daily Times reports.

Alexander became the first confirmed British casualty of Friday night’s attack on Paris which left 129 dead, and 352 wounded.

Alexander’s family issued the following statement on Nick’s death:

It is with huge sorrow that we can confirm that our beloved Nick lost his life at the Bataclan last night. Nick was not just our brother, son and uncle, he was everyone’s best friend – generous, funny and fiercely loyal. Nick died doing the job he loved and we take great comfort in knowing how much he was cherished by his friends around the world.

ISIS has since taken responsibility for the attack, which is the worst on French soil since World War II.

Survivors of the attack on the Bataclan described the terrorists shooting hostages one by one, and stopping three times to “calmly” reload.

Paulina Buckley, Alexander’s girlfriend, wrote the following heartbreaking tweet after hearing of the attack:

Later in the day, she posted this in memorium of Alexander (warning: strong language).

You are and always will be the love of my life, Nick Alexander #fuckterrorism #ParisAttacks #Bataclan pic.twitter.com/C2pxvLwCth

— Polina Buckley (@polinabuckley) November 14, 2015

Mourners have started a GoFundMe page to pay for the expenses of Alexander’s funeral, and support his family through these tough times. As of right now, 164 people have donated over $US7,500 to his cause.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.