The band Eagles of Death Metal recalls the night their Paris show was stormed by terrorists

Screencap via Vice/YouTube Eagles of Death Metal band members talk to Vice cofounder Shane Smith about the night of the Paris attacks.

Members of the band Eagles of Death Metal are talking about the night terrorists stormed their concert in France and killed 89 people.

In an interview produced by Vice, band members described to Vice’s Shane Smith how their Friday night show earlier this month became a scene of the worst violence in Paris since World War II.

“Several people hid in our dressing room,” frontman Jesse Hughes told Smith, saying everyone there was killed “except for a kid who was hiding under my leather jacket.”

Drummer Julian Dorio described what he saw from behind his drumset on stage as the shooting began: “I saw two guys out front … just relentlessly shooting into the audience.”

A crew member who was monitoring sound for the band from another part of the venue said he and a group of fans had to “jog over dead bodies to escape.”

Josh Homme, a cofounder of the band who was not at the Paris show the night of November 13, said he got a text message as the attack was happening.

The message read in part, “everyone got shot, they took hostages, I’ve got blood all over me.”

The attack at the Bataclan Theatre was the culmination of a massive terrorist operation that ended the lives of some 130 people across the French capital.

Most of the people killed were at the Bataclan theatre, where fans were gathered to watch the Eagles of Death Metal perform.

You can watch the entire Vice interview here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

