The Philadelphia Eagles mocked the NFL's new social media rules with hilarious fake highlights

The NFL recently instigated a new policy that forbids individual teams from posting highlights to their social media accounts during games. According to a memo obtained by Sports Illustrated, teams that violate the rule will be fined upwards up $25,000 for a first offence and up to $100,000 for multiple offenses.

On Sunday, as their team played the Washington Redskins, the Philadelphia Eagles came up with a new and creative method of tweeting highlights without violating the new rule: video of an old-school electric football game aimed at recreating the plays in question.

Here, for example, is an interception by Malcolm Jenkins:

And here is a first down, collected by Wendell Smallwood:

The opening kickoff is especially noteworthy since part of the charm of the electric football games was that the players would just randomly move in different directions:

Philadelphia’s Twitter account is also retweeting the highlights from the NFL’s account, as we’ve seen other teams do as a way to get around the new rule.

But these tweets are a fun little jab at the NFL for the new rule, and hopefully they will inspire other creative efforts from other team’s social media accounts. After all, it’s only football.

