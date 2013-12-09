The Snow At The Eagles-Lions Game Is Insane

Tony Manfred
Desean jacksonAP

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Detroit Lions are playing in blizzard-like conditions in Philly, and it is spectacular.

The Lions fumbled four times in the first quarter.

Here’s Connor Barwin recovering a fumble:

Connor barwin eagles fumbleFox

Calvin Johnson got some snow in his face:

Calvin johnsonFox

What it looks like on TV:

Eagles lions snowFOX

Eagles QB Nick Foles:

Nick folesFOX

Foles had a pile of snow on his shoulder:

Screen Shot 2013 12 08 at 1.51.59 PMFox

The Lions:

Lions snowFOX

A snow blower on the sidelines:

Snow blowerFOX

We have no idea:

TackleFOX

Sideline reporter:

Eagles lions sideline reporterFOX

