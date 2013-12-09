The Snow At The Eagles-Lions Game Is Insane

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Detroit Lions are playing in blizzard-like conditions in Philly, and it is spectacular.
The Lions fumbled four times in the first quarter.
Here’s Connor Barwin recovering a fumble:
Calvin Johnson got some snow in his face:
What it looks like on TV:
Eagles QB Nick Foles:
Foles had a pile of snow on his shoulder:
The Lions:
A snow blower on the sidelines:
We have no idea:
Sideline reporter:
