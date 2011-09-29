Eagles Linebacker Is Still Comparing His Team To The Miami Heat

Photo: AP

Three weeks into the season, the Philadelphia Eagles sit in last place in the NFC East and are relying on a previously concussed quarterback with a bruised hand.Yet Eagles linebacker Jamar Chaney is still making comparisons to the NBA’s “Dream Team” – the Miami Heat:



“The season ain’t over yet,” Chaney told the Philadelphia Sports Daily. “We’re 1-2 right now. The Miami Heat started out the season 8-8 and everybody was jumping on them like it was the end of the world…”

Chaney is right. Many teams across sports have overcome disappointing starts and regrouped to put together magical seasons.

But what is with this team’s fascination with the Heat? At last check the currently constructed Heat are 0-1 in championship opportunities. Wouldn’t a team-oriented winner like the Dallas Mavericks be preferred?

