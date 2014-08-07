The Philadelphia Eagles Are Thinking About Bringing Back The NFL's Best Uniforms

AP Randall Cunningham in 1990.

Philadelphia Eagles president Don Smolenski went on 94WIP in Philadelphia on Wednesday and said the team is interested in bringing back its kelly green uniforms.

Kelly green is a relatively bright shade of green that’s rarely used in American sports. The Eagles used kelly green as their primary colour before switching to their current, darker shade of midnight green in 1996.

“We have talked about it and there are some rules with the NFL that provides some restrictions that we’re trying to work through, but that’s going to take some time,” Smolenski told the radio station.

Since Chip Kelly presided over countless uniform changes while he was the head coach at Oregon, there was speculation that Philly would try to spice things up by going back to kelly green as its primary goal colour after he took over in February of 2013.

At the time, Tim McManus of PhillyMag.com wrote about how complicated it is for an NFL team to switch its uniforms. These are the “restrictions” that Smolenski mentioned:

“The NFL does a lot of homework before giving its stamp of approval. They exchange design ideas with the team; test the uniform on the field, inspecting how it looks from every seat in the stadium (both indoors and out, at night and during the day), and how it looks on camera; they want to see how it would appear in stores, and get player feedback.”

The whole process takes two years, McManus reports.

Philly’s current uniforms are dark and metallic and very 1990s.

The kelly greens are arguably the best NFL uniforms ever. The Eagles wore them for the first time in 15 years against the Packers during the 2010 season. It’d be a big improvement:

