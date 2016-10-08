Eagles coach gave a brutally honest quote after one of his players was arrested and charged with having a loaded gun at an airport

Philadelphia linebacker Nigel Bradham was arrested on Sunday at Miami International Airport and charged with having a loaded gun in his backpack. It was Bradham’s second arrest in the past three months.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Eagles’ defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz ripped Bradham in a brutally honest quote.

“You do dumbass things, pretty soon you’re going to be labelled a dumbass,” Schwartz said.

Following the arrest, Bradham said he had forgot about the gun in his backpack as he made his trip back to Philadelphia following the bye week.

Schwartz did not buy this.

“The worst thing I’ve ever forgotten at the airport, I think, has been a razor or a belt or something like that,” Schwartz said. “I’m the guy in line that if that person five people ahead has a bottle of water in their luggage, I’m putting my hands up like, ‘Seriously, do you ever travel? Do you not know that you can’t take water in?'”

He added: “This takes it to a different level. I think the most disappointing thing for me is it takes away from the Nigel that we see every day. A good teammate. A hard worker. A trustworthy player on the field. But facts are facts.”

We’re only one month into the NFL season, but Schwartz may have the quote of the year so far.

