Dutch police trained eagles to grab illegal drones

Police in the Netherlands have been training eagles to grab illegal drones from the sky, in a world first at tackling drones which are deemed to be unsafe.
The birds view the drones as prey and, so far, have been successful in “hunting” the devices from the sky.
Produced by Joe Daunt. Special thanks to Lindsay Dodgson
Read more:
- Top IoT Companies to Watch & Invest In
- Best IoT Conferences & Expos
- IoT Wearable Devices & Technology
- How the IoT Will Affect Security & Privacy
- Ultimate IoT Research Bundle
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.