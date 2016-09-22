Dutch police trained eagles to grab illegal drones

Police in the Netherlands have been training eagles to grab illegal drones from the sky, in a world first at tackling drones which are deemed to be unsafe.

The birds view the drones as prey and, so far, have been successful in “hunting” the devices from the sky.

Produced by Joe Daunt. Special thanks to Lindsay Dodgson

